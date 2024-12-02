Israeli Uses Internationally Banned Weapons: Health Ministry

Gaza, MINA – The director of the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, Dr. Munir al-Bursh, said that Israeli uses internationally banned weapons to attack civilians in the Gaza Strip.

“The [Israeli] occupation uses internationally banned weapons, and there are testimonies of some bodies being vaporized. There are types of burns that we have never seen before, and entire bodies are vaporized,” he said.

Al-Bursh added that an international investigation is needed into the types of weapons used by Israel, following cases in northern Gaza where bodies were “vaporized” during Israel’s campaign of “ethnic cleansing and mass killings”.

Amidst the immense humanitarian suffering of more than two million Palestinians—half of whom are children—the Israeli occupation army continues, for 422 consecutive days, to bombard and target various areas and massacre more civilians in the Gaza Strip, especially in the northern area.

Health Ministry said northern Gaza and Gaza City are experiencing a shortage of medical staff amid the ongoing Israeli attacks and siege.

Al-Bursh explained that many of the wounded died on the streets due to the lack of medical supplies, adding that more than 10,000 people were injured in the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)