Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Kill 153 Civilians 

Gaza, MINA – At least 153 Palestinians were martyred in the past 24 hours as Israeli occupation airstrikes intensified across the Gaza Strip, according to the Health Ministry official on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Relentless Israeli strikes claimed the lives of 153 people across the enclave,” said Munir al-Bursh, director-general of Gaza’s Health Ministry, in a statement to Anadolu Agency. He noted that 106 of the deaths occurred after a wave of airstrikes began at dawn.

Al-Bursh accused the Israeli military of committing “the most brutal forms of ethnic cleansing and genocide” against Palestinian civilians.

The death toll surged amid reports that Israeli drones shelled the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia, northern Gaza. Marwan Sultan, the hospital director, stated that drones had besieged the facility and were firing on anyone attempting to move nearby. One patient was reportedly injured in the vicinity.

The escalation aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump’s ongoing Gulf tour, which includes visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 378 Palestinians have been killed over the last five days due to intensified Israeli bombardment. Since the beginning of the Israeli offensive in October 2023, more than 53,000 Palestinians mostly women and children have been killed.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its military actions in the enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

