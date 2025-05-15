SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 52,900 as Israeli Airstrikes Claim 20 More Lives

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The death toll in Gaza has reached 52,928 as Israel’s military campaign against the besieged enclave continues unabated, according to a statement from the Palestinian Health Ministry on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the last 24 hours alone, 20 Palestinians were killed and 125 injured, pushing the total number of wounded since October 2023 to 119,846.

The Ministry emphasized that many victims remain trapped beneath rubble or stranded on the roads, unreachable by rescue teams due to ongoing bombardments.

Israeli forces resumed large-scale attacks on March 18, following a breakdown in the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established in January. Since then, nearly 2,800 people have been killed and over 7,800 injured in renewed hostilities. []

