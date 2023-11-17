Israeli Tanks Surround Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced on Thursday that Israeli tanks surrounded the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

Red Crescent said in a statement on Facebook as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Israeli tanks surrounded Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital and heavy clashes occurred.

“The Red Crescent ambulance team was unable to move to reach the injured,” it added.

Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital is the only hospital still functioning in Gaza City despite a shortage of medical equipment and supplies.

Speaking to Anadolu on Wednesday Ahmad Al-Louh, director of operations and emergencies at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital said the hospital provided first aid and then the injured people had to wait in long queues for surgery.

He also said that in the current situation, hospitals and their medical staff cannot provide optimal health services.

The hospital library was even converted into a patient reception and wound dressing room.

“We are all exposed to danger every day and at all times,” he added.

Previously, Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza, was also attacked and surrounded by Israeli soldiers.

The government media office in Gaza said in a statement that the Israeli army had so far targeted 52 health centers and 55 ambulances, while 25 hospitals had run out of service due to bombing or lack of fuel and medical supplies.

Since October 7, at least 11,500 Palestinians have been martyred, including more than 7,800 women and children and 29,200 others injured.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches were also damaged or destroyed as a result of Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the blockaded enclave. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)