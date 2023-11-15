Israeli Tank Shell Patient Rooms at Al-Shifa Medical Complex

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli tank shell targeted patient rooms at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Israeli forces targeted the cardiac care unit with a tank shell, hitting patient rooms at Al-Shifa Medical Complex,” the Ministry said in a brief statement, adding that the tank round hit the hospital’s cardiac care unit.

It said, the strike also damaged the specialised surgery department at the medical complex

As of 1600 GMT, there has been no comment from the Israeli army on the Ministry of Health’s statement.

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip entered its 40th day, at least 11,320 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)