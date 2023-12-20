Israeli Soldiers Occupy Indonesian Hospital in Gaza as a Shield to Avoid Attack by Palestinian Fighters

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Medical Emergency Rescue – Committee (MER-C) presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad stated that Israeli Zionist soldiers are currently using the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza as a shield so that they are not attacked by Palestinian fighters.

After the was vacated and medical personnel and patients were forced to complain, Israeli soldiers occupied the Indonesian Hospital as their base.

“The actions of the Israeli Zionist troops clearly contradict international law that hospitals must be safe places and must not be used as war zones,” said Sarbini at a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Currently, Israeli soldiers have no safe haven in northern Gaza. So they use the Indonesian Hospital area as a shield. The fighters will definitely not attack and destroy the hospital building.

Even though Zionist soldiers were able to enter Gaza, they had difficulty subduing the fighters. A report stated that the Zionist army had lost a quarter of its troops due to deaths and injuries due to the resistance of the fighters.

“On November 6, Israel accused Indonesian Hospital of owning the tunnel and being a base for Hamas fighters. “But, currently they are the ones who have made RSI their headquarters,” he said.

Today’s condition is that Indonesian Hospital no longer has medical activities. The place is now completely controlled by Israel’s Zionist army and they are taking refuge in the Indonesian Hospital so that the fighters do not attack them.

MER-C also appealed to all international institutions and the Indonesian government to urge Israel to restore RSI so that it functions as it should, namely as a place of treatment and a military-free zone. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)