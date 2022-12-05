Israeli Soldiers Murder Palestinian, Wound 6 Others while Storming Bethlehem

Bethlehem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian citizen and injured 6 others, at dawn today, Monday during confrontations with the Palestinian citizens in the Dheisheh camp, south of Bethlehem, while armed confrontations broke out between the Palestinian freedom fighters and the occupation forces in the Jenin camp, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The occupation forces stormed Al-Duheisheh camp, which led to the outbreak of violent confrontations, during which they injured many Palestinians, some of them seriously.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health later announced the death of a citizen after he was shot in the chest with live bullets by Israeli soldiers.

In addition, a large number of Israeli forces stormed the Jenin camp and its surroundings, accompanied by a military bulldozer, while confrontations broke out between those forces and Palestinian citizens.

During the incursion on the Jenin camp, the occupation forces detained Yahya Bassam Al-Saadi, the son of a leader in the “Islamic Jihad” movement, Bassam Al-Saadi. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)