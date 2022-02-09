Israeli Soldiers Kill Three Palestinian Civilians in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Israeli occupation forces oopened fire on a car this afternoon in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, killing three Palestinian civilians, Wafa reported on Wednesday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths of three Palestinians, identified as Ashraf Mubaslat, Adham Mabrouka and Mohammad Dakhil.

Footage of the killings showed a car riddled with bullet holes as soldiers stood beside it and left the area after the attack.

Some reports said four people were actually in the car and the fourth was taken away by the Israeli army.

Israel claimed Palestinians were responsible for shooting attacks on army posts in the Nablus area. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)