Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Violates Ceasefire again by Killing Palestinian in Southern Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian was killed on Sunday when Israeli occupation forces (IOF) opened fire on him in Al-Shawka town, east of Rafah in the besieged southern Gaza Strip, the Palestine Information Center reported.

According to local sources, Salah As-Sufi was shot dead by Israeli gunfire as the third week of the ceasefire in the enclave began.

Meanwhile, a number of civilians, including a child, were injured in Israeli attacks west of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza and Abasan town in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

In addition, medical sources said that a girl named Ranim Shaat died from serious injuries she sustained in an Israeli attack on her home in Rafah during the war on Gaza. Her father and her unborn brother were killed in the attack. []

Also Read: 20 more Bodies Founded from Northern Gaza on the Third Week of Ceasefire 

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

