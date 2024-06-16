Israeli Soldiers Died in Trap of Al-Qassam Brigades

Gaza, MINA – Hamas’ armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades announced that it had carried out many attacks on Israeli Zionist soldiers, causing some of them to die and injuring others on Friday, Anadolu Agency news reported.

Al-Qassam Brigades said it had blown up a house rigged with a bomb trap while Israeli Zionist forces were inside, in the Zeitoun neighborhood of eastern Gaza City, resulting in casualties among the Zionist forces.

The statement noted that Al-Qassam fighters detected an Israeli helicopter landing near the area to evacuate victims.

In the southern city of Rafah, Al-Qassam claimed to have fired mortars at Israeli troops in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood of western Rafah, and also targeted an Israeli tank in the same area with a rocket-propelled grenade.

The Israeli military has not commented on Al-Qassam’s statement.

Previously, the Israeli Zionist army reported continuing attacks in the southern and central Gaza Strip.

“Over the past 24 hours, army troops have eliminated a number of fighters and discovered many weapons and underground tunnel holes,” claimed Israeli troops. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)