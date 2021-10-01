Israeli Snipers Kill Third Palestinian Citizen in Past Few Hours

Gaza, MINA – On Thursday, the Hebrew media reported that a Palestinian citizen was shot dead by the Israeli army, east of the Gaza Strip.

It revealed that Israeli snipers killed a Palestinian citizen, yesterday’s morning, east of Al-Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, claiming that he approached the border fence between Gaza and “Israel”.

The victim is the third Palestinian citizen to be killed in just a few hours, as a Palestinian woman was killed, at dawn today, under the pretext of trying to stab an Israeli policeman in Jerusalem.

Earlier, on Thursday morning, a young Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces during their storming of Burqin town in Jenin at dawn.

It is noteworthy that the Israeli army had announced the killing of at least 5 Palestinians, in clashes at several points in the West Bank. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)