Latest
-323 min. agoIsraeli Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque, Performing Talmudic Rituals
-314 min. agoFamilies of Israeli Captives Protest at Tel Aviv Airport, Demand Hostage Swap Deal
-42 min. agoIsrael is Practicing Apartheid in Palestine: UN
-29 min. agoKamala Harris Gains Biden's Support to Run in US Presidential Election
10 hours agoJoe Biden Resigns from US Presidential Race 2024
Israeli Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque, Performing Talmudic Rituals

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli illegal settlers, under the protection of Israeli police, Monday morning broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, Wafa reported.

Eyewitnesses say that dozens of colonists entered the holy site in groups, conducted provocative tours throughout the compound, and performed Talmudic rituals.

During the incursion, Israeli police imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the mosque.

Additionally, Israeli police intensified the restrictions at the gates of the Old City, effectively turning the area into a military zone. (T/RE1/P2)

