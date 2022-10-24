Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque under Occupation Forces’ Protection

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Israeli settlers stormed on Monday Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, amid strict restrictions on Palestinian entry to the mosque, MINA Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Department of Islamic Awqaf in Jerusalem reported that successive groups of Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa and carried out provocative tours in its courtyards this morning.

It pointed out that the settlers performed Talmudic rituals in Al-Aqsa, and its eastern region of it, with strict protection from the occupation forces.

The occupation forces deployed since the early morning in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa and at its gates, to secure full protection for the settlers. On the other hand, they impede the Palestinians’ access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray there. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)