Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa and Carry Out Provocative Tours

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the strict protection of the Israeli occupation police.

Wafa reported, quoting eyewitnesses, that 194 settlers stormed the courtyards of “Al-Aqsa” through the Mughrabi Gate, carried out provocative tours in its courtyards, and received explanations about the alleged temple.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount,” claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community. (T/RE1)

