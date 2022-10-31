Select Language

Israeli Settlers Stone Palestinian Vehicles near Hebron

West Bank, MINA – Israeli settlers stoned Sunday Palestinian-owned vehicles west of the city of Hebron, occupied West Bank, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources said that dozens of Israeli settlers from the illegal Israeli settlements of Adura and Telem stoned Palestinian vehicles in Hebron and caused damages to them.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces briefly detained two Palestinian kids and interrogated them in the city. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

