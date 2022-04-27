Israeli Settlers Requests to Obtain Weapons Licenses Unexpectedly Rise

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli newspaper “Israel Hume” reported on Monday that xx the Israeli settlers requests to obtain weapons licenses continue to rise, which reflects the feeling of insecurity, as only during the “Passover” holiday, they submitted 2356 requests to obtain licenses to carry weapons.

The Ministry of Internal Security and the Israeli Police recognize that “this is a high and unusual number compared to the parallel periods in recent years, which is an expression of a clear orientation of personal insecurity among Israeli settlers after carrying many Palestinian armed operations in Israeli areas.”

The official data received by the newspaper shows that since the beginning of March, 18,452 new requests have been received for weapons licenses.

“This is a surprising and unprecedented number,” the newspaper quoted a senior official in the Ministry of Internal Security.

Those who had served in executive positions in Israeli border guards and police can olso get special weapons licenses, taking into account existing conditions.

Volunteers in the security services are also entitled to possess weapons in the appropriate units in the police, workers or volunteers in ambulance and rescue teams.

Statistics showed that Israeli settlers submitted 19375 requests to a weapon license during the year 2021, compared to 8814 requests in the year 2020, which means that demand for weapons increased by 120% in the past year, according to the data of the Israeli Ministry of Internal Security.

It’s noteworthy that approximately 148,000 Israeli settlers have weapon licenses, and this fact does not include the weapons possessed by the Israeli army, the police and the security forces. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)