Israeli Settlers Destroy Over 140 Olive Trees in South West Bank

Bethlehem, MINA – Israeli settlers destroyed 140 olive trees in the town of Al-Khader, south of the city of Bethlehem, the southern West Bank on Saturday.

Local Palestinian activist Ahmad Salah told the Palestinian National News Agency WAFA that settlers from the two illegal settlements Daniel and Elazar sprayed the trees with pesticides to destroy them.

The settlers, he said, took land belonging to Palestinians in the city and planted it with olive trees and other fruit.

They also opened a 100-meter-long road with a width of 2 meters to pass through Palestinian land. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)