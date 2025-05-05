Illegal Israeli Settlers Escalate Attacks on Palestinians Across West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Illegal Israeli settlers launched a new wave of attacks on Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to local activists and rights organizations, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Al-Baidar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights reported that settlers uprooted 30 olive trees in Khirbet al-Rakeez, Masafer Yatta, and released livestock into Palestinian farmlands.

In Hebron’s Old City, settlers threw stones at Palestinian homes in the Tel Rumeida neighborhood and assaulted a child. Activist Muhannad Qafisha stated that Israeli soldiers provided protection to the settlers during the violence.

In the northern West Bank, settlers vandalized a room belonging to a Palestinian farmer in Qarawat Bani Hassan and attacked another farmer near the Badran spring in Salfit.

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission recorded 860 settler assaults in the first quarter of 2025. Since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, nearly 960 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers.

The International Court of Justice ruled in July 2024 that Israel’s occupation and settlement activity in Palestinian territories is illegal under international law, calling for the immediate evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

