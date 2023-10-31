Select Language

Israeli Settlers Break into Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of fanatic Israeli settlers Tuesday morning broke into the compounds of al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection from the Israeli police, Wafa reports.

The extremist settlers, divided into groups, raided the holy Islamic Mosque from al-Maghariba gate and took provocative tours in its compounds.

It added that the settlers performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern part of the Mosque.

This comes at a time as Israeli forces intensify measures against Palestinians coming from Jerusalem to enter the Mosque, inspecting their IDs and briefly detaining them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

