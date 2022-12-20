Select Language

Latest
-176 min. agoIsraeli Settlers Attack Palestinians and Injury Two in North of Ramallah
-168 min. agoIsraeli Occupation Transfers Palestinian Detainee to Administrative Detention
-148 min. agoIsraeli Soldiers Assault Palestinian Students in Bethlehem
2 hours agoPalestinian Freedom Fighter Nasser Abu Hmaid in Palestinian Prison Passed Away
10 hours agoThe Virtue of Spreading Greetings
Slideshow

Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinians and Injury Two in North of Ramallah

Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinians and Injury Two in North of Ramallah (photo: M Shaaban/MINA)

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli settlers attacked today, Tuesday, two Palestinian youths in the village of Al-Mazra’a Al-Gharbiya, northwest of Ramallah, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources said that a number of settlers attacked the citizens in the Jabal Na’alan area of the village while they were working on their own lands, and beat them, which resulted in the injury of two young men with bruises.

In a related context, Israeli occupation forces assaulted a number of school students in the town of Tuqu’, east of Bethlehem.

On a daily basis, Palestinian citizens are subjected to violent attacks and assaults by Israeli occupation forces and settlers, which lead to the injuries and killing of some of them and arresting of others as well. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)

Tags:
Related news