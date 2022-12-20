Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinians and Injury Two in North of Ramallah (photo: M Shaaban/MINA)

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli settlers attacked today, Tuesday, two Palestinian youths in the village of Al-Mazra’a Al-Gharbiya, northwest of Ramallah, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources said that a number of settlers attacked the citizens in the Jabal Na’alan area of the village while they were working on their own lands, and beat them, which resulted in the injury of two young men with bruises.

In a related context, Israeli occupation forces assaulted a number of school students in the town of Tuqu’, east of Bethlehem.

On a daily basis, Palestinian citizens are subjected to violent attacks and assaults by Israeli occupation forces and settlers, which lead to the injuries and killing of some of them and arresting of others as well. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)