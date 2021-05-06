Israeli Rights Group Condemns Administrative Detention of Palestinians

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli human rights group, B’Tselem says Israel’s use of administrative detention against Palestinians violates the boundaries of international law.

“Israel is doing it in a very secretive manner which denies the detainees the possibility of carrying out a proper defense,” said the human rights group as quoted by Wafa on Thursday.

The Israeli authorities issued 100 administrative detention orders during April against Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

Penalties vary between two and six months and can be extended at the end of the term.

Some orders were issued against Palestinian prisoners for the first time, while others extended their administrative detention.

The administrative detention measure widely condemned by Israel allows for the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial at renewable intervals typically ranging from three and six months based on undisclosed evidence and even prison attorneys are prohibited from witnessing.

Over the years, Israel has placed thousands of Palestinians in administrative detention for long periods of time, without trying them, without telling them about the charges and without allowing them or their advisers to examine the evidence.

Palestinian prisoners continue to go on open hunger strikes as a way to protest the illegal administrative detention and demand an end to acts that violate international law. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)