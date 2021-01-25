Israeli Police Prevent Aqsa Mosque Renovation Works

Yerussalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation police on Sunday prevented the Islamic Awqaf authorities at the Aqsa Mosque from restoration and maintenance work at the Dome of the Rock.

The head of the Mosque’s Rehabilitation Committee Bassam Al-Hallaq said that police officers stormed the Dome of the Rock and prevented Palestinian workers from carrying out renovations to the interior of the building, Palinfo reported.

Hallaq added that officers threatened to arrest and banish them from the Aqsa Mosque if they continuing their work.

He also said the Israeli police on Saturday, January 23 prohibited the rehabilitation committee, an affiliate of the Awqaf Administration in the holy city, from carrying out repairs at the Aqsa mosque and the Marwani mosque. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)