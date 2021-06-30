Israeli Police Demolish Palestinian Buildings in Silwan

Silwan, MINA – Staff of the Israeli municipality on Tuesday demolished without any prior notice a residential apartment in the East Jerusalem Silwan neighborhood of Swaih, displacing its residents, according to local sources.

A municipality staff, accompanied by Israeli police, demolished a 60-square-meter third-floor apartment belonging to Jerusalemite resident Fadel ‘Abasi, after forcing out his family of four, including two children, WAFA reported.

The family was waiting for a court hearing that was supposed to discuss an appeal they submitted against the demolition of their house, but that the municipality went ahead and demolished it before the hearing.

Earlier, Israeli police raided the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan and tore down a shop in al-Bustan area, one of 17 structures, mainly homes, in that area slated for demolition by the Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem. (R/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)