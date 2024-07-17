Israeli Overnight Airstrikes in Central Gaza Kill 10 Civilians

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army killed at least 10 more Palestinians in raids on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip amid ongoing shelling across the tiny enclave as its ongoing deadly onslaught enters its day 285, Anadolu Agency reports.

Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said the rescue teams recovered seven bodies and a number of injured people from the rubble of a destroyed home of the Diab family in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that an Israeli airstrike on the Abdullah Azzam Mosque in the Nuseirat refugee camp left two people killed and 15 others injured.

It added that another Palestinian was killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike on a home of the Eisawi family in the Nuseirat camp.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli overnight artillery shelling was reported in all areas of the Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, Khan Younis and Rafah. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)