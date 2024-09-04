Israeli Ongoing Bombardment of Several Areas in Gaza Kills Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – A number of citizens were killed and injured at dawn on Wednesday as a result of the Israeli bombardment of several areas in the Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

In Gaza City, a citizen was killed and others were injured after the occupation targeted a house in Al-Daraj neighborhood, which led to a fire breaking out in it.

Four people were also injured when the occupation bombed a barracks housing a family in Al-Sahaba area in Gaza City, while the occupation blew up residential buildings in Al-Zeitoun Junun neighborhood, east of Gaza.

Occupation military vehicles opened fire on citizens’ homes in the vicinity of Street 8 in Tal Al-Hawa and Al-Zeitoun neighborhoods in Gaza City, amidst gunfire from drones and artillery shelling.

The occupation artillery fired its shells towards the northern areas of Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, and the eastern areas west of the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 40,819 reported fatalities, with an additional 94,291 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)