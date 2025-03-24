Rafah Municipality Warns of Massacre in Tel al-Sultan Amid Israeli Bombardment

Gaza, MINA – The Rafah Municipality has issued a dire warning regarding the ongoing devastation in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, where thousands of civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, are trapped under intense Israeli bombardment, Palinfo reported.

In a statement made on Monday, the municipality described the situation as a massacre, with residents unable to escape or communicate their desperate pleas for help.

Communications with the area have been completely severed, and families remain trapped under rubble, lacking essential resources such as food, water, and medicine, as health services have completely collapsed.

The municipality confirmed that the injured are left without medical care, and many are dying from hunger, thirst, or untreated wounds.

The fate of ambulance and civil defense crews remains unknown after losing contact with them more than 36 hours ago while they were on their way to assist those in need.

The municipality has strongly condemned the targeting of rescue workers, calling it a war crime and a flagrant violation of international law.

The Rafah Municipality holds the Israeli occupation responsible for these atrocities, as well as the international community, accusing them of complicity due to their inaction and silence. It is calling for immediate international intervention to open safe passages for the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The municipality urged the world to force an end to the ongoing attacks on Rafah and Tel al-Sultan and to demand accountability from Israel for these crimes.

It also warned that continued global silence could mean direct complicity in these massacres, with the potential for Tel al-Sultan to become a mass grave for its residents and rescuers. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

