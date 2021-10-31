Israeli Ocupation Closes Ibrahimi Mosque and Allows Settlers to Perform Talmudic Rituals

Hebron, MINA -The Israeli occupation forces closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in front of Muslims and visitors, and prevented Muslims from praying, under the pretext of a “Pleasant Sabbath.”

The director of the Ibrahimi Mosque, Sheikh Hefzy Abu Sneina, said that the occupation forces closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in front of Muslim worshipers and visitors, from three in the evening yesterday until ten in the evening, and allowed the settlers to celebrate this holiday, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza.

In this context, the settlers set up tents in the outer courtyards of the Ibrahimi Mosque, the stadium of the Abrahamic School in the Old City, and in the courtyards of the entire campus, and they perform Talmudic rituals there.

He pointed out that these incursions constitute a major infringement on the sanctity of the mosque, and the closure of the mosque is a provocation to Muslims and a major violation of the right of the campus.

For his part, the activist in the human rights defenders committees in Hebron, Aref Jaber, confirmed that the settlers are mobilizing for the “Happy Saturday Feast” from all settlements, until their number exceeds 50,000, and they hold loud parties in all neighborhoods of the Old City, with the aim of Judaizing the Old City of Hebron and turning the area into arenas of terror and terror from settlers. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)