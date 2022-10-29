Israeli Occupation Releases Four Palestinian Fishermen from Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation released on Friday four Palestinian fishermen who had been detained by it’s navy offshore Gaza this morning, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The coordinator of the Palestinian Union of Fishermen’s Committees in Gaza, Zakaria Bakr, confirmed that the Israeli occupation released four fishermen from the Al-Hassi family, who had been detained at dawn today.

Bakr said in a brief statement on the fishermen’s committees page, that the occupation kept the fifth fisherman, as he is receiving treatment in the occupation hospitals after suffering a foot injury.

At dawn, the Israeli occupation warships detained five Palestinian fishermen from the Al-Hassi family while they were working in the sea in the northern Gaza Strip, and confiscated their boat. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)