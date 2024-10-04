Israeli Occupation Prevents Friday Prayers at Ibrahimi Mosque

Hebron, MINA – The Israeli army prevented hundreds of Palestinians from entering the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank to perform Friday prayers, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ghassan Al-Rajabi, the director of Islamic Endowments in Hebron, told Anadolu: “Only a small number of worshipers were allowed to perform Friday prayers at the Ibrahimi Mosque.”

He added: “The occupation forces closed the doors of the mosque and the military checkpoints leading to it, forcing hundreds to pray at the surrounding gates and checkpoints.”

Rajabi described the situation as “extremely difficult and complex,” accusing the Israeli authorities of targeting the Palestinian worshippers inside the mosque as part of the “ongoing provocations and assaults.”

He noted that many worshipers were also prevented from attending the early morning prayer at the mosque, saying: “It was clear today that the freedom of worship at the mosque was being targeted.”

The mosque is surrounded by several military checkpoints and electronic gates, which worshipers must pass through to enter.

The Ibrahimi Mosque, located in Hebron old city, is under Israeli control, with hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers living in the area, guarded by Israeli soldiers.

Since 1994, following a massacre by an illegal settler that resulted in the killing of 29 Palestinian worshipers, Israel has divided the mosque, allocating 63% of the space to Jewish worshipers and 37% to Muslims. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)