Israeli Occupation Practices Collective Punishment against Palestinians in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces continue today, Thursday, to restrict the Palestinian residents of the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, by closing roads and checkpoints, which is collective punishment against Palestinians, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces closed Huwara checkpoint for Palestinian vehicles from inside and outside Nablus, and Beit Furik checkpoints, and prevented Palestinian citizens from entering or leaving the Masoudiya area to the northwest of the city.

The entrances and exits of Deir Sharaf and Surra villages were also closed and earth berms were placed by the occupation forces.

Deir Sharaf is considered the western gateway to the city of Nablus and constitutes the main and vital link between the city of Nablus, Jenin, and Tulkarm. Closing it by the Israeli forces is a collective punishment for the people of the village first and for the economic movement in it, and for all those moving through it between the three cities.

The occupation forces often prevent the movement of Palestinian vehicles through various checkpoints and roads, especially in the villages of the south and east of the city. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)