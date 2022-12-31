Israeli Occupation Hands Over Palestinian Martyr’s Body to His Family in Nablus

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities handed over on Thursday night, December 29, 2022, the body of the Palestinian martyr Ammar Mufleh from the town of Osrin in the town of Hawara, south of Nablus to his family after about 4 weeks of detaining his body, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The Palestinian Public Authority for Civil Affairs announced in a statement that the body of the martyr “Mufleh” had been received on Thursday evening by the staff of the Authority, the Palestinian Red Crescent and the martyr’s family, as part of the intensive follow-up carried out by the Authority in order to recover the Palestinian martyrs’ bodies that are held by the occupation.

The Palestinian Red Crescent crews transported the martyr’s body to the Rafidia Hospital in Nablus.

Today, Friday, a funeral will be held for the martyr that will head to Al-Quds Street and then to his hometown of Osrin.

The martyr, Muflih, was killed on November 2 after being executed by an Israeli occupation soldier who shot him directly on the main Hawara Street.

The Israeli occupation holds more than 370 bodies of Palestinians who were killed by its forces according to the Studies and Documentation Unit in the Palestinian Authority for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)