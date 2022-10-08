Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Boy in Ramallah

West Bank, MINA The Israeli occupation forces murdered on Friday, a Palestinian boy in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local sources said that the boy, Mahdi Muhammad Abd al-Muti Ladawa, 17, was murdered and other young men were wounded by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets near the cities of Ramallah and Qalqilya in the West Bank.

In the village of al-Mazraa al-Gharbiyye, northwest of Ramallah, two Palestinian young men were wounded by live bullets. One of them was described in critical condition during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces, after the Palestinian residents tried to repel an attack by Israeli settlers on a Palestinian house in the town.

Local sources stated that “the occupation forces shot a young man in the stomach, and another in the back, during the confrontations that erupted in the ‘Ain al-Harasha area, when the Palestinian townspeople tried to prevent settlers from storming the house of Palestinian Mohammed Saleh Shreiteh.”

A Palestinian youth was also seriously injured as a result of being shot by the Israeli occupation forces near the apartheid wall, south of Qalqilya.

Since this morning, the cities of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem have witnessed a series of attacks by the Israeli occupation forces and its arrogant settlers against the Palestinian citizens, causing many casualties among them. (LKG/RE1)

