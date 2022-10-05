Israeli Occupation Forces Attack Palestinian School in Hebron (photo: Days of Palestine)

Hebron, MINA – Israeli occupation forces attacked Wednesday, a Palestinian primary school in Hebron and fired tear gas bombs, injuring some Palestinian students, Days of Palestine reported.

Local sources reported that Israeli occupation military troops stormed a Palestinian primary school in Hebron and fired tear gas bombs toward Palestinian students, suffocating a number of Palestinian students.

Palestinian child Rayan Suleiman, 7 years old, died on September 29 after being chased by Israeli occupation forces to death in Tekoa town, southeast of Bethlehem.

In recent days, Palestinian schools have witnessed reiterated attacks by Israeli forces, targeting Palestinian students, injuring and suffocating dozens of others. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)