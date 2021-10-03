Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest Palestinians in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces arrested, at dawn on Sunday 12, Palestinian citizens, in a massive raid campaign in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces arrested Khalil Abu Awad, Ibrahim Abu Awad, Alaa Abu Awad and Sami al-Wazir from Nablus, and arrested the child, Thaer Turkman, from Jenin.

From Ramallah and Al-Bireh, seven citizens were arrested as follows: Tawfiq Ahmed Omar, Ali Hani Abu al-Khair, Amid al-Nahedh, Omar Muhammad al-Barghouthi, Muhammad Nasser al-Khawaja, Muhammad Mustafa Issa and the boy Asif al-Rifai, MINA’s contributor reported.

The arrest campaigns witnessed raids, searches and field investigations with the residents. The occupation forces also stormed the towns of Beit Liqia, Ramallah, Birzeit, Deir Abu Mashal, and Deir Ghassaneh in the north.

Separate areas of the West Bank and Jerusalem witness arrests on a daily basis, concentrated in the night, punctuated by acts of vandalism and terrorizing the safe residents in their homes. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)