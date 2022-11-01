Israeli Occupation Closes West Bank, Gaza Crosses During Knesset Election

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities will impose a comprehensive closure of crossings between Israel and the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip during the 25th Knesset general election on Tuesday.

The occupation forces said in a statement the shutdown would begin at midnight and last for 24 hours “pending a situational assessment.”

“After assessing the current situation and recommendations from our security forces, the government has agreed to impose a general closure on the West Bank and Gaza crossings on election day,” a military spokesman was quoted as saying by the Palestine Chronicle.

Israelis will flock to the polls for their fifth election in less than four years. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)