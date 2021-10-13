Israeli Occupation Arrests Seven Palestinian Civilians, Including Two Wounded

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces arrested today, Wednesday, seven Palestinian citizens in the occupied West Bank, including two wounded, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

The Prisoners Information Office said that the occupation forces arrested the young man, Murad Khdeir, from the town of Beita, south of Nablus, and the liberated prisoner, Musa Daghlas from the town of Burqa, northwest of Nablus.

In Bethlehem, the Israeli soldiers arrested Ahed Shomali and Ahmed Nasr, while the young man, Muhammad Refaat Al-Salibi, was arrested from the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

The office added that the occupation forces had arrested the boy, Haitham Hamed, from the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, after he was shot in his foot, while the young man, Muhammad Hussein, was arrested from the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, after he was shot at the entrance to the town.

In the same context, the occupation forces stormed the homes of the liberated prisoners, Mohsen Shreim and Yasser Hammad in Qalqilya, destroyed their contents and confiscated a sum of money. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)