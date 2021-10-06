Israeli Occupation Arrests 20 Palestinian Citizens In Occupied West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces launched a massive campaign of raids and arrests today on Wednesday, targeting 20 citizens from different parts of the occupied West Bank.

Local sources said that the occupation forces arrested 10 citizens from Jerusalem as follows: Abdullah Mustafa, Ali Bakr Mustafa, Musa Mustafa, Qais Mustafa, Marwan Haitham Mustafa, Ahmed Fathi Al-Afghani, Qusai Muhammad Derbas, Dia Al-Din Nasser, Fadi Abu Rabei, and Ahmed Shawar.

From Nablus, the occupation forces arrested the two young men, Fadi Abu Rabie and Ismael Okal, after they raided their homes in the town and searched them, MINA’s Contributor reported.

From Bethlehem, the occupation forces arrested Badr Ibrahim Shaheen, Muhammad Salah Al-Hourani, and Diaa Habib Diriyah,16 years.

From Hebron, the occupation forces arrested Osama Khaled Al-Amour, Alaa Yousef Al-Suwaiti, Mahmoud Khalil Abu Awad, and Hussein Ismail Abu Awad.

Israeli occupation launches daily campaigns of arrests and raids against Palestinians throughout the cities and towns of the occupied West Bank. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)