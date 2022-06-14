Israeli Occupation Arrests 13 Palestinian Citizens During Raids in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Today, Tuesday, the occupation forces arrested a number of Palestinians during raids and searches in separate areas in the West Bank, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local press sources announced that the occupation forces arrested 13 Palestinians in Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarm, Jericho, Jerusalem, Ramallah and Bethlehem.

The occupation forces stormed the Khallet al-Amud area in Nablus, targeted a number of vehicles with live bullets, and destroyed the contents of the house of the prisoner, Iyad al-Akka, after storming it.

In Bethlehem, the occupation forces arrested a number of Palestinians during raids and searches in the area.

The sources indicated that the occupation forces arrested the young man, Abdel Rahman Istitieh, after storming his house in the New Nablus area.

During the occupation forces’ storming of Ramallah, the young man, Majd Al-Khawaja, was arrested after storming his house, and the young man, Saed Hosni, was arrested from Aqabat Jaber in Jericho, which led to the outbreak of violent confrontations in the area.

The sources pointed out that the occupation forces arrested the freed prisoners, Maysara Mahajna and Ahmed Al-Rifai, after storming the village of Rummana, west of Jenin.

In Tulkarm, the occupation arrested the two brothers, Khaled and Muthanna Bdeir, after raiding their home in the village of Fara’oun, south of the city.

In Jerusalem, the occupation arrested at dawn today, the young man Hussein Kayed Derbas from the village of Al-Isawiya.

In Bethlehem, the occupation forces arrested the wife of the prisoner Ziad Khalif, and the boy Ibrahim Sabah from the town of Tekoa, east of the city.

The occupation soldiers arrested the young Ahmed Salama Abu Ras from Dura, Hebron district.

It is noteworthy that the West Bank witnesses on a daily basis arrest campaigns and raids against Palestinians, as a result of which confrontations erupt between Palestinian citizens and the occupation forces. (LKG/RE1)

