Israeli Occupation Army Raid Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia

Photo: AA

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday said the Israeli army raided the hospital and forced its medical staff to leave following a four-day siege, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the hospital said the medical staff were forced to leave toward the western Gaza City area after one of the medical staff was arrested by the Israeli army.

It added that 14 of the medical staff remained in the hospital, with 11 injured people and their escorts who were unable to leave the hospital without ambulances.

On Wednesday, the Government Media Office in Gaza said the health sector in northern Gaza is completely out of service due to the Israeli deliberate targeting of the health facilities since October 7. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

