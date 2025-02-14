Israeli Occupation Army Launches Airstrikes on Gaza Despite Ceasefire Agreement

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Thursday despite a ceasefire deal in the Palestinian territory, Anadolu Agency reported.

A military statement claimed the strikes targeted rocket launchers used to fire rockets from inside the enclave.

According to witnesses, an Israeli drone fired the missiles at an agricultural area east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate comment from the Palestinians on the Israeli strikes.

A ceasefire has been in effect in Gaza since Jan. 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 48,200 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The head of Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency, Ronen Bar, threatened a military escalation in Gaza early Thursday, saying Israeli forces were “on alert for a variety of scenarios.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

