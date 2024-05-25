Israeli Occupation Army Arrests 180 Displaced Palestinians in Jabalia

Jakarta, MINA – The Israeli army arrested 180 displaced Palestinians from a school used as a shelter in the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, amid an ongoing military campaign in the camp, according to a prisoner group on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The occupation forces arrested some 180 displaced from the Al-Harthani school in the northern Gaza Strip during ongoing aggression,” the Prisoners Media Office NGO said in a statement.

The statement, however, did not provide details on how or which day the Palestinians were arrested.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army targeted several shelters in the camp and arrested dozens of people.

On May 12, the army started a wide-scale military operation against the camp during which it destroyed homes and forced residents to flee areas in the camp.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 35,850 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 80,300 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)