Select Language

Latest
-225 min. agoAfter ICJ Decision, White House Syas Position on Rafah "Clear and Consistent"
-188 min. agoAmnesty International: Israel Must Comply with ICJ Ruling on Rafah
-144 min. agoIsraeli Occupation Army Arrests 180 Displaced Palestinians in Jabalia
-116 min. agoUNSC Passes Draft Resolution on Protection of Humanitarian Personnel
-107 min. agoICJ Rules Israel Immediately Halt Rafah Offensive and Open Crossing
Slideshow

Israeli Occupation Army Arrests 180 Displaced Palestinians in Jabalia

Photo: WAFA

Jakarta, MINA – The Israeli army arrested 180 displaced Palestinians from a school used as a shelter in the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, amid an ongoing military campaign in the camp, according to a prisoner group on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The occupation forces arrested some 180 displaced from the Al-Harthani school in the northern Gaza Strip during ongoing aggression,” the Prisoners Media Office NGO said in a statement.

The statement, however, did not provide details on how or which day the Palestinians were arrested.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army targeted several shelters in the camp and arrested dozens of people.

Also Read:  Source: Israel Forces Deploy Poison Gas to Penetrate in the Gaza Strip

On May 12, the army started a wide-scale military operation against the camp during which it destroyed homes and forced residents to flee areas in the camp.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 35,850 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 80,300 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news