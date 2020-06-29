Israeli Navy Attack Fishermen off Gaza Coast

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation Navy ships on Sunday attacked fishing vessels off the coast of Gaza City and Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, with bullets and water cannon at them.

Media sources reported the occupation ships attacked fishing vessels in northwestern Gaza City, which was about three miles away and forced fishermen to retreat to the coast. Quds Press reports.

Israeli Navy ships also fired bullets and water cannons at fishing boats off the coast of Khan Yunis, which caused damage to one of the ships.

The occupying navy deliberately targeted Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea to prevent them from catching fish. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)