Israeli Missiles Hit A Resistance Site in West of Khan Younis

Gaza Strip, MINA – Israeli occupation warplanes early on Sunday carried out an attack on an Al-Qadisiyah resistance site, west of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip Region.

A video circulating on social media shows several missiles hitting the Al-Qadisiyah site, while bystanders started chanting takbir in response to the attack.

“A total of 4 Israeli missiles hit an Al-Qadisiyah site, west of Khan Younis early Sunday morning,” Instagram Eye on Palestine wrote in a post.

In addition, previously the Israeli occupation forces announced on Saturday evening that a Palestinian resistance rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a Jewish settlement area.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said a loud explosion was heard in the Jewish settlement of Kibbutz Kfar Izza, while the Israeli occupation forces were investigating the matter. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)