Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Minister Smotrich Says Hostage Release Not the Most Important Goal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared on Monday that retrieving hostages held by Hamas is “not the most important goal” in Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

Speaking on Radio Galey Israel, Smotrich emphasized that the destruction of Hamas takes precedence.

“It is obviously a very important goal, but if you want to destroy Hamas so that there can’t be another October 7th, you need to understand that there can’t be a situation where Hamas remains in Gaza,” he stated, as reported by Palestine Chronicle.

He further urged Israel to end the Gaza conflict decisively, suggesting that delaying action would only erode public trust.

Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza since Dawn Kill Dozens of Palestinians

Smotrich dismissed international influence, saying, “There is no Biden, no Blinken… no excuses,” and called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to act decisively.

Families of the hostages responded with outrage, accusing the government of consciously abandoning their loved ones. “Shame,” they said in a joint statement, condemning the minister’s remarks as heartless and inhumane.

Opposition leaders, including Benny Gantz and Avigdor Lieberman, sharply criticized Smotrich. Gantz said the minister’s stance undermines efforts to return the captives, while Lieberman called their return a moral and national duty.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to continue the military campaign, promising to “complete the mission” and intensify pressure on Hamas.

Palestinian Pastor Warns of Christian Extinction Amid Ongoing Israeli Assaults

Hamas, for its part, has expressed readiness to begin talks for a comprehensive deal involving the release of all captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a full ceasefire, and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens. Since Israel resumed its attacks in March, thousands more Palestinians have been killed or injured. The death toll has surpassed 51,000, with tens of thousands more wounded or missing. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Israeli Army Continues Deadly Attacks on Gaza, Civilians Killed and Displaced

