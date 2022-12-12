Israeli Military Admits Killing A 16 Year-old Palestinian Girl in Jenin

The late Jana Zakarneh carrying a poster that says: "Don't think and don't be perplexed with Jana Majdi because the problems of the girls are many." (Photo: Wafa)

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli military Monday evening admitted that its forces shot dead Jana Majdi Zakarneh, a 16-year-old girl, during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported.

The Israeli military said in a statement that Zakarneh was shot by “unintentional” Israeli gunfire, claiming that she may have been killed by Palestinian gunmen as she was on top of her family’s house roof and close to them.

Zakarneh was found dead on the roof by her family after the soldiers have left the area but not before shooting and injuring two others and arresting three Palestinians, according to WAFA correspondent.

He said an army force raided a neighborhood of the city and during the raid Zakarneh was shot and killed, apparently by a sniper.

With the news of the killing of the 16-year-old child, a general strike was declared in the city and hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the ongoing Israeli aggression against the city and the daily killing of young Palestinians.

Zakarneh is the 166th victim so far this year of the Israeli killing machine in the occupied West Bank, the 10th since the start of this month, including 39 minors, 15 of them from Jenin alone out of a total of 59 Palestinians the army has killed in Jenin since the start of the year. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)