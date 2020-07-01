Israeli Foreign Minister Says Annexation Impossible on Wednesday

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said the announcement of annexation of occupied West Bank is not possible implemented on Wednesday (July 1), as targeted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“In my opinion, it seems impossible for me this will happen today,” Gabi Ashkenazi, a member of the Kahol Lavan middle party who partnered with Likud, in the coalition cabinet, told Israeli Army Radio.

“I don’t think there will be today,” he continued.

According to him, as Haaretz report, there are differences in the coalition regarding the timing of the annexation step, which Palestinians and several world powers had strongly opposed.

Netanyahu after meeting the US envoy on Tuesday to discuss the annexation said such negotiations would take several days.

Netanyahu played down the role of his coalition members in the decision-making process around the annexation, and said that the issue of annexation was not affected by the Kahol Lavan coalition party.

Earlier, alternative Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue & White coalition party, said that anything unrelated to corona handling could be postponed, and “1 July is not a sacred date.”

“We are dealing with the US team in Israel,” Netanyahu said at the Likud meeting. “We do it secretly. The problem did not reach Gantz’s party. They are not a determining factor,” he concluded. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)