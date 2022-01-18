Israeli Forces Raid School, Detain Two Palestinian Students Near Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli forces on Tuesday morning raided a school and detained two Palestinian students in the village of Deir Nidham, north of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, local sources confirmed.

The sources told WAFA that the soldiers detained Ramez al-Tamimi and Ahmad al-Tamimi from their classroom while assaulting school staff who attempted to tried to fend off the raid.

Attacks on education by Israeli military forces and Israeli settlers in them Palestine constitute grave violations of children’s rights to education and development.

These attacks are particularly prevalent in the most vulnerable areas of the West Bank – Area C, H2 and Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)