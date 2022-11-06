Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian School, Intimidates Students, Teachers

Nablus, MINA – Israeli occupation forces today, Sunday raided a boys’ school serving the villages of As-Sawiya and al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, to the south of Nablus, and threatened students and teachers of opening gunfire at them, according to local sources, Wafa reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a local anti-occupation activist, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers raided the school twice in the morning and threatened to open fire at any student who allegedly throws stones at them.

The school, located along route 60 connecting the northern and the central districts of the West Bank, has been a frequent target of attacks by Israeli occupation forces and settlers, and has repeatedly been shut down as a result of these attacks.

Confrontations erupted earlier today between Palestinians and the Israeli occupation forces against the backdrop of ongoing Israeli bulldozing works near the two villages as part of opening a settler-only road at the expense of Palestinian land. (T/RE1)

