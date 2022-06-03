Israeli Forces Murder Palestinian Child West of Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – A 17-year-old boy was murdered yesterday, Thursday, by the Israeli occupation forces in the village of Medea, west of Ramallah, MINA’a Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of the 17-year-old boy, Ouda Muhammad Odeh, after he was shot in the chest by the occupation near the apartheid wall in the village of Medea.

It indicated that the boy, Odeh, arrived at the Palestine Medical Complex with a bullet in the chest fired by the occupation soldiers in the village of Medea, explaining that the doctors tried to save his life, but he died of his very critical injury.

Local sources indicated that the occupation forces fired live bullets at a group of Palestinian boys and children who were playing in an area close to the apartheid wall and, which led to the injury of one of them. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)