Israeli Forces Launch Campaign of Arrests in West Bank and Jerusalem

Israeli Occupation Launches Campaign of Arrests in West Bank and Jerusalem (photo: M Shaaban/MINA)

West Bank, MINA – Today, Sunday, the Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of arrests during raids and incursions in separate areas in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

In Bethlehem, the occupation forces arrested 4 Palestinian boys after raiding their homes, and searched them in the town of Beit Fajjar, south of the governorate.

Confrontations erupted between Palestinian citizens and occupation forces, last night, at the eastern entrance to the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem, during which the occupation soldiers fired bullets and poison gas canisters.

The occupation forces detained two Palestinian youths at a military checkpoint at the entrance to Ein Yabroud village, northeast of Ramallah.

Other confrontations erupted in Silwad town in Ramallah during Israeli forces storming of the town, which lasted for more than four hours, during which extensive search operations followed the shooting attack that targeted an Israeli settler bus.

A Palestinian youth was arrested in south of Jenin, at the Dotan military checkpoint, near the town of Yabad in the south.

In occupied Jerusalem, the occupation forces detained another Palestinian youth.

On a daily basis, the occupation forces launch a campaign of arrests and raids against Palestinians in separate parts of the West Bank including Jerusalem, during which Palestinian citizens are detained, assaulted, and their homes are raided, which leads to the outbreak of confrontations. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)